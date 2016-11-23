Ngugi inspires graduands with call to take up ‘intellectual arms’

Opinion and Analysis

Prof Ngugi wa Thiong’o speaks during a book signing ceremony to celebrate the golden jubilee of his first book ‘Weep Not Child’ in Nairobi. KCA University awarded Ngugi an honorary doctorate. PHOTO | AFP

I was fortunate to have participated recently in KCA University’s graduation ceremony at which Ngugi wa Thiong’o was awarded an honorary doctorate.

In the process I had the pleasure of getting to know the celebrated author, and also his wife Njeeri.

Myth became reality, and what a delightful reality it turned out to be. For both Ngugi and his wife are as cheerful as they are humble, great listeners and generally wonderful company in which to find oneself.

As chairman of the University’s Council, I spoke before the morning climaxed with Ngugi’s address, concluding my remarks with this quotation from his 1982 novel, Devil on the Cross: “Our lives are a battlefield on which is fought a continuous war between the forces that are pledged to confirm our humanity and those determined to dismantle it; those who strive to build a protective wall around it, and those who wish to pull it down; those who seek to mould it and those committed to breaking it up; those who aim to open our eyes, to make us see the light and look to tomorrow and those who wish to lull us into closing our eyes.”

It is such thoughts, I said, that made us welcome him with open arms at the university, and to bestow upon him the doctorate. (It adds to 10 others, from all over the world – this being the first in Kenya for this “prophet in his own camp”.)

Later, once suitably robed and conferred with his honour, the almost-Nobel Laureate addressed us, keeping us hanging onto every word of his beautifully constructed and powerfully delivered message.

Ngugi told us he comes from a big family of four mothers, one father, and several siblings. After working on the land during the day, in the evening they would gather in one of his mothers’ houses and tell stories. He valued those evening sessions, describing them as formative in his early education.

At the centre of his world was his mother Wanjiku and the KCA occasion took him back 69 years, to his village in Limuru. “I was nine,” he remembered, “a calico cloth, my only wear, hanging from the right shoulder, when she looked at me and asked me if I would like to go to school.

I could hardly believe my ears, for I could not then understand how she was able to read my secret desires. Not the least of my joys was the prospect of wearing a shirt and shorts for the first time. The dream of education was clearly hers before it became mine, but I embraced it fully.

For years she supervised my homework, asking questions, gently but relentlessly, till she had a sense of how I had done. I poured out everything to her attentive ears.”

It took him some time to realise that she could not read or write, he explained, as she acted as if she could, always spot on with her advice and guidance. He remembered the moment when he came home and announced that he had scored one hundred per cent in his schoolwork.

“She asked me: is that the best you could have done? I was not sure about the hundred percent thing myself, whether indeed it meant the best, but whatever the score, she wanted to know if I had put in my best.” It seemed to Ngugi that his mother valued the effort even more than the actual result.

Her love of the best was matched only by her hatred of arrogance, Ngugi also revealed, with humility in achievement being very important to her. As it clearly is to him until today.

Wanjiku also believed in the notion of “the way”. This moral path, the right way, did not always mean following the easiest or the most popular path.