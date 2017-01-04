Options bourse investors can adopt in bear run

Opinion and Analysis

Buy and hold investors had a miserable time in 2016. The NSE 20 index lost more than 20 per cent. It’s during such times that we’re exhorted to follow the advice of Warren Buffett and be greedy – and there are undoubtedly bargains to be had out there.

But other investors are fearful of misplaced greed. Not knowing how long this bear market might run, Yet what’s the alternative to market exposure? There’s no joy in holding cash if you want a real return from your money.

It was therefore interesting to hear from NSE, who for many years have been banging the drum for commodity markets.

Commodities investment products don’t guarantee the safety of your capital; if markets are unfavourable you may get back only what you put in, but you are pretty unlikely actually to lose money.

In part that’s because of the ‘kick-out’ design of many of them, which means that if the index target is met on the first potential maturity date the investment winds up and pays out, but if the target is missed it rolls on another year, and so on up to the full term, typically six years – giving investors several bites at the payout cherry.

Commodities markets are complicated, and for that reason they should be bought through a financial adviser who actually understands them.

Nonetheless, as an alternative for more cautious investors prepared to sacrifice some potential market returns for greater security, they could be a useful addition to a portfolio.

If you can’t afford to lose money then taking risk is probably a bad idea, but if you can afford to risk some money, or already have a portfolio of investments, then other sources of income stack up well versus cash.

This doesn’t mean to say that, by stepping up the risk scale, you could end up losing your shirt: protecting capital is an essential part of any fund manager’s role.

However, equity income managers tend to be more cautious in their choice of stocks, typically looking for those that will provide steady capital growth rather than stellar returns.

A defensive stock is another market alternative as it provides relatively constant dividends and stable earnings regardless of the state of the overall stock market or wider economy.

For example, blue chip brewing and tobacco stocks are often described as defensive in nature, because people don’t stop drinking alcohol or quit smoking when the economy is going through a bad patch.

No other investment has endured quite like equity income. The attractions of equity income remain the same today as they have always done, a key one being the power of compounding.

Income investing exploits the benefits of compounding – the earning of returns on returns already made. You don’t need to invest for more than a century to reap the benefits.