Our farmers are playing a key role in the economy

When curtains came down on the fourth edition of the National Farmers Awards recently, one of the questions many people asked is why farmers are hardly recognised, and yet they are key drivers of our economy.

Those who attended the event organised by farming inputs supplier Elgon Kenya Limited and the Ministry of Agriculture agreed on one thing: It is time that farmers took their rightful place in the national discourse on our economy.

And why not? We saw some 24 top farmers from 17 counties feted at the ceremony presided over by Agriculture secretary Willy Bett. We also saw the launch of ‘Farming, the biggest job on earth’ campaign by awards sponsor BASF.

Farming is first and foremost about food. Whether for nutrition, energy, growth, sustainability or a combination of all these and more, our daily routine starts with a meal.

What we have never stopped to think of is where the food comes from. It gets worse when you ask the grower, from who the chain gravitates. For him it’s routine to plant, harvest, eat or sell.

Perhaps that is the reason why BASF has kick-started the campaign to get everybody conscious of the need to produce, conserve and support agriculture, based on the understanding that without farmers there would be no food to fuel our bodies to do other jobs.

After listening to presentations by two young farmers who won last year, Mr Bett remarked that he now believes farming is changing in Kenya where traditionally, the farm has remained a retirement package or mostly undertaken by those who have nothing better to do. This is indeed the case.

The Youth in Agriculture category of the Farmers Awards has brought into the limelight a focus not known to many that has encouraged more young people to roll their sleeves and get their hands dirty in productive work.

While the stories coming from the awards winners are heart warming with many having become celebrities in their backyard as visitors troop to their farms to see why they won, it was encouraging to know through their testimonies how lives have changed for the better as they adjust to the new status of hosting guests and maintaining the standards of being an award-winning farmer.

Our flower farms are exemplary in high-tech agriculture and are hosting global visitors who have heard of the country’s fame in flower production and want to see how it is done.