EDITORIAL: Patient’s murder at KNH must be resolved quickly

Opinion and Analysis

If the brutal murder of a cancer patient at a Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) ward made for a chilling news last year, it is even more horrifying that the culprit(s) remain at large 10 months down the line.

Neither KNH’s internal investigations nor the external effort by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have uncovered the faces behind the killing of Cosmas Mutunga. That dastardly act should not be treated as a passing case.

A hospital is a sanctified place, more or less the same as a worship place. It is a home away from home, a haven for the weak and vulnerable. By its very function, a hospital should be the place where children and the aged alike are most protected.

That the KNH management remains clueless about a murder committed several months ago only betrays a bogus security system it runs on its premises.

In an era where criminals – including terrorists - are constantly on the lookout for weak points to hit, one wonders why a top national referral hospital did not have functioning Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras at the time of the incident.

Yet the hospital’s top management had no qualms telling MPs how the national referral hospital has never thought of installing such cameras.

Moreover, it takes several months for a cancer patient to book space at KNH. A patient bears up to three months of pain to be able to see a doctor and access the KNH machines.

What a sad end it must have been for Mr Mutunga’s family that his patience delivered him right into the cruel hand of death?

Obviously, KNH owes the country an explanation. A good point would be to share information at its disposal in a public inquest.

It is encouraging that the National Assembly’s health committee has picked up the matter. The MPs should pursue the case without let up.

In fact, the committee needs to insist on uniform security arrangements in all hospitals to avoid a repeat of similar incidents. Had the KNH case been handled with the degree of seriousness deserved, the recent Kitui hospital murder – in which a patient was murdered in cold blood by gunmen -- would probably not have occurred.

Obviously these are crimes committed by those who are out to mock the poor security systems at the health facilities.