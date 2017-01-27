Points to ponder for EACC chairman from Transparency International’s report on graft

Opinion and Analysis

New EACC chairman Eliud Wabukala has the opportunity to bring a more thoughtful approach to our war on corruption. PHOTO | FILE

It is impossible to go for a week in 2017 without any mention of US President Donald Trump.

Forget about the now scrapped Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), initial steps to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) or the renewed promise to build “the wall” and make Mexico pay for it.

Most interesting for Africa was a quote attributed to him by the press, thus, “Most… AGOA imports are petroleum products with the benefits going to national oil companies. Why do we support that massive benefit to corrupt regimes?” He was referring to the fact that oil exports — mainly Nigeria and Angola — account for 90 per cent of all exports to the US under the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act.

The other snippet from Africa concerned former Gambia President Yahya Jammeh’s flight to exile in Equatorial Guinea after “agreeing” to hand over power to new President Adama Barrow.

Apparently, he walked out with at least $10 million (Sh1.04 billion) in cash and a fleet of high-end vehicles (including personalised Rolls Royce vintages) and luxury goods. He needed two planes to transport this booty. Peace trumped justice, again.

So I was interested in where Gambia is rated in Transparency International’s (TI’s) 2016 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI). Guess what, right next to Kenya, with a score of 26 out of a possible 100 on a rating scale in which 0 means irredeemably corrupt and 100 means “snow white” clean.

No country achieves these extremes. Denmark and New Zealand top the scale at 90; Somalia at the bottom on 10, its first ever improvement since the CPI was recalibrated and standardised in 2012.

Politicians and government technocrats will be quick to dismiss this latest assessment, especially given the fact that Kenya slipped six places down and now lies in position 145 out of 176 countries.

Yet, TI made two points that are important for our 2017 context. First, they observe that 2016 pointed to a growing link between corruption trends and electoral outcomes in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Witness Ghana, Gambia and (one day) the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Second, they note that corruption ratings have remained largely stagnant in important African countries; specifically naming South Africa, Nigeria, Tanzania and Kenya.

On Kenya, they note that we have a long way to go “despite the adoption of a few anti-corruption measures including passing a law on the right to information”.

They advise that President Uhuru Kenyatta “may need new strategies as Kenyan citizens go to the polls in 2017”. It is probably too late for that now.

However, we do have a new chairman at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

Roughly one year after President Kenyatta asked religious leaders to declare corruption a sin and (ahem!) crime against humanity, retired ACK Archbishop Eliud Wabukala was sworn in as the new EACC chairman.