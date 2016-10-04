Political debates should focus on ‘so what’ as 2017 election looms

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya’s first-ever officially televised Presidential election debate in Nairobi on February 11, 2013. PHOTO | FILE

Last Monday night’s first US Presidential debate provided welcome relief from our localised hullaballoo around Moi University, and the negotiated exit of our current IEBC commissioners.

As we prepared to watch the debate at the unearthly hour of 4 a.m, it was reported that candidate Hillary Clinton was “studiously preparing”, while candidate Donald Trump apparently planned to “wing it” (that is, speak off the cuff).

We even knew in advance that, as moderator, NBC Anchor Lester Holt had selected a line of questioning around three fine themes — “America’s Direction”, “Achieving Prosperity” and “Securing America”.

Let’s just say that’s where policy ended and politics began. In the subsequent US, international and local press avalanche of competing opinion around “who won”, little or no reference was made to how either candidate performed on these outcome-focused themes.

Indeed, the lasting impression of what was effectively an expensive exercise in mchongoano (“dissing one another” or “put downs”) is one of a parallel debate between Mrs Clinton’s prescriptions and Mr Trump’s descriptions, with few the wiser among the unusually big number of undecided voters this year.

Not to say the debate was not good fun. My favourite moment was Hillary’s lovely “smile-shrug-shuffle” “Whew, Ok!” response to The Donald’s aggressive diatribe on who among the two has the better “Presidential temperament,” as comedian Bernie Mac might exclaim, with eyes rolling, “America…”

Where am I going with this? Accepting that presidential debates, especially of US vintage, are increasingly about the sound and fury of big promises, steady and powerful body language and witty “one-liners”, where does one find an honest dialogue between electoral competitors around what I call “so what” questions — that is, questions on outcomes and impacts that affect ordinary people?

Back to “Magical Kenya”. The Eldoret and IEBC headlines I mentioned earlier are pointing us towards a 2017 election that firmly resists discourse on real issues facing Kenyans (and the progress we are making, or not), and cynically reduces us to cantankerous, and possibly violent, campaigns overseen by an unprepared elections manager susceptible to easy compromise. This is not a pretty picture.

Yet, despite this alarming perspective, we are likely to have our own presidential (and hopefully, gubernatorial) debates some time in 2017.

Presumably, these will be an improvement on the tragi-comedy that was our 2013 presidential debate season; in which Candidate Dida was the star turn.

Given the ray of sunshine that our Constitution offers in transparency, accountability and freedom of information, we could be looking at a moment in which we use our own 2017 debates to “stress-test” the claimed achievements and future promises of our President and Governor incumbents, as well as the alternatives presented by those offering a different leadership path.

If we really are at the point in our development where it is possible that an exchange of ideas “trumps” an exchange of fists, then what should we ask of our prospective candidates — incumbents and challengers?

I think it’s time to start testing our potential candidates for their “outcome visions”.

Simply, let’s question the whole list of shiny projects — which are outputs at best, but are really inputs and activities —that have littered the Kenyan landscape since 2013, and ask – “so what?” of the incumbents.