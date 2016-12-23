Politicians must not take Kenyans back to the streets

Opinion and Analysis

December 22, 2016 will go down as one of the less remarkable days in the history of Kenya’s nascent democracy.

The security cordon thrown around Parliament buildings to keep away the media, members of the public and potential protesters revealed a hitherto unseen urge by the Jubilee government to bulldoze its way when faced with dissent.

The increased confrontation, chest thumping and grand standing has ensured that Kenyans will celebrate Christmas in anxiety following the Opposition’s call for mass action early next year.

It is a sure recipe for chaos in the coming General Election. Both the Opposition and the ruling Jubilee Coalition must accept their share of the blame for the prevailing confusion.

The Electoral laws currently in contention were drafted after negotiations between both sides of the divide. They were eventually passed in Parliament without amendment.

The fact that the same laws are now the subject of contested amendments suggests either incompetence by the negotiators or a hidden agenda by the Executive-- which is behind the push for review.

On the face of it, the suggested amendments appear to be necessary and well-intended. It is a fact that an electronic voting system can fail-- like happened in 2007-- which would then necessitate the use of a manual back up.

It is also a fact that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) may not meet some of the tight procurement deadlines stipulated in law-- and it is therefore necessary to unshackle it from what may later be declared as tendering illegalities, with even worse consequences on the electoral calendar.

The Jubilee Coalition, however, lost the plot when it decided to force through the amendments in Parliament without reaching a negotiated settlement on the issues with the Opposition.

The route of least resistance would have been to build a consensus, and then table the proposals for passage on the floor of the House. What the high-handedness did was to raise suspicion on the Opposition side that the amendments are a scheme to rig the elections.

Whether merited or not, the suspicions have stuck, and the country is headed to another period of political uncertainty.

Lives could be lost, property is likely to be damaged, and the country’s image is bound to suffer from any more violent mass protests.