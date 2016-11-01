Power of analytics can drive growth of insurance sector

Opinion and Analysis

The way insurance is done is changing at a fast pace. An industry once known for being highly risk averse by nature is quickly learning to embrace change mostly out of necessity rather than by choice.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

There is immense pressure from all fronts including increased competition (within and without the industry), government regulations, globalisation, natural catastrophes and changing consumer behaviour.

Business executives and decision makers are hard pressed to come up with viable strategies to help their organisations compete and thrive.

Suffice to say many don’t realise they already hold a piece of the solution to the puzzle. That piece being the immense data at their disposal.

Data has become a key strategic asset for businesses. For the insurance industry, this is not an entirely new concept because of the industry’s heavy reliance on data to make decisions around risks, premiums and claims.

And though insurers through actuaries have for decades been able to extract some viable information from their data, the recent advancements in technology have created an upsurge in the amounts of data being produced presenting a mixed bag of both challenges and opportunities.

The challenge is how to harness this new data - gather it, store it, evaluate it and make sense out of it especially with the complexity presented by the huge volumes, the wide variety and the speed at which this data is coming in.

Sifting through this vast amount of data is not easy especially with limited computing power, expertise and resources at hand.

The main motivation that should be driving insurers to find a way to quickly overcome this challenges is the immense opportunities available in leveraging such data to gain insight into prospective markets, risks, competitors and customers.

Data enrichment cannot happen unless insurers employ data collection and analysis tools and techniques that are best suited to their needs.

Data analytics – the science of examining raw data with the purpose of drawing conclusions about that information – is a good place for insurers to start.

With data analytics insurers have the opportunity to aggregate data from both internal and external sources to detect trends and patterns that might otherwise be missed.

Data analytics falls within the bigger umbrella of Business Intelligence, which is mainly the use of data to inform and facilitate business management and strategising.

By incorporating the power of analytics into their day-to-day decision making, insurers can minimise their exposure to risk through risk profiling, eliminate fraud at point of sale and benefit from a reduction in lost premiums and claims leakage.