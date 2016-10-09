Priorities for IEBC chiefs to deliver credible polls

Opinion and Analysis

Last week marked the start of the recruitment of new commissioners for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Despite misgivings about the loopholes in the process of resignation, the officers stepped down and the names of the members of the selection panel are now known.

It is important that we keep in mind certain truths. The first is that there is less than one year before the next elections.

The commissioners being appointed will have less time than the outgoing ones had in 2013 to prepare for the polls. The approach they take to their task is consequently extremely important.

If they go in on the assumption that no preparatory work has been done and they need to start afresh, they will fail even before they start.

At the same time they need to realise that the level of confidence in the institution is low. In fact the greatest undoing of the outgoing team was to lose public trust and confidence.

Chapter Six of the Constitution is clear on the kind of relationship those who hold public offices should have with the public.

Being a leader is a trust that citizens bestow upon you. You have to earn and maintain that trust. The moment you lose the trust your work becomes difficult and stay in office untenable.

The number one issue for me for the next election is the task of cultivating trust in the work of the IEBC. This is largely a relationship issue. Trust is not about legislation, neither is it about technical delivery.

It is about how you discharge your tasks, communicate and maintain a decent and open approach to your engagements.

It takes very little to be able to gain and even lesser time to lose that trust. You do not require an electoral circle to cultivate that trust.

The time between when the commissioners come in and the date of the next election is more than sufficient to deliver on this expectation.

The second issue is keeping an eye on the ball. In my view the ball is the date of the next election. Whatever other challenges lie in the way, however compressed the timelines are, the commission must adopt the attitude that their key priority is to ensure that they deliver credible elections in 2017. They should not come in and spend a lot of energy complaining about how unrealistic the timelines are.

Momentum