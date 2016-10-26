Private sector role in financial inclusion must be scaled up

Opinion and Analysis

According to Unicef, 42 per cent of the Kenyan population lives below the poverty line. This means that they live on less than $2 per day.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Personal savings, insurance, remittances to family members, table banking and other financing framework offer great opportunities to private players to explore albeit carefully with clear understanding of the product designed geared towards the specific market.

The Grameen model of financing is a good place to start with since it’s associated with high repayment and low default. The model makes small loans, usually to women, without requiring collateral.

The downside though with this model is that this type of straight jacket credit product doesn’t increase the average incomes or consumption of households.

Greater access to such loans may lead a few entrepreneurs to increase working capital, but not necessarily make profits.

Studies have shown that simple changes to credit products such as flexible repayment periods, grace periods, or the use of technology such as M-Shwari, Musoni, KCB M-Pesa among others may change their impact on poverty and financial institutions’ bottom line.

Savings accounts are an effective safety net to people at the bottom of the pyramid. People don’t need to borrow money during a personal crisis if they have their own savings.

Financial institutions have in the recent past encouraged saving through scrapping of fees such as account opening, transaction, cash handling and the likes.

Insurance is invaluable to shield against the many shocks faced by the poor although its acceptance is very low.

In Kenya, farmers who receive rainfall index insurance through products cultivate more land and spend a greater percentage on farm inputs such as fertilizer and labour than those who received cash, which brings us to the conclusion that uninsured risk not lack of access to capital is a primary constraint on investment by farmers.

However, despite the potential of insurance products to provide minimum risk cover for farmers and encourage higher-productivity investments, uptake at market prices is extremely low and commercial offerings have not found a profitable delivery model.

Micro-insurance is not at scale anywhere except when heavily subsidized by government.

Digital financial services have proven to be an equalizer especially in Kenya. Digital payments such as M-Pesa have significantly strengthened people’s financial resilience by enabling an informal risk-sharing network through loans or gifts from friends and relatives.

Digital platforms have transformed the delivery of financial services in Africa through cost reduction, and increased the reach of financial products.