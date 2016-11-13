Private sector role in screening and treatment of diabetes

Opinion and Analysis

Sheila Nyambura is a 14-year-old girl whom you would easily mistake for a five-year-old. Nyambura has suffered stunted growth as a result of diabetes complications. As if that is not enough, she has hypertension and eye cataract all as a result of diabetes.

Nyambura, who recently underwent a youth training on diabetes management organised by the Kenya Diabetes Management and Information Centre (DMI) and Safaricom Foundation, was diagnosed with the disease at the age of three.

Her case is an example of what diabetes should not progress to. Despite early diagnosis, lack of proper treatment led to the complications she now faces. Regrettably, Nyambura is not alone in this.

The International Diabetes Federation states that over 3.3 per cent of Kenya’s population is diabetic. This translates to about 1.5 million Kenyans. Another seven per cent of the population is believed to have diabetes but is undiagnosed. Worldwide, one in two adults are undiagnosed.

Diabetes in children is also becoming common by the day. The World Health Organisation notes that the rise of non-communicable diseases in Kenya is more distinct than in the rest of Africa.

Deaths as a result of non-communicable diseases in Kenya, including diabetes, rose by 44 per cent between 2000 and 2012 against the East African rate of 26 per cent.

And like many other diseases, diabetes causes a heavy financial burden on families. Early detection reduces the financial burden which may be as a result of diabetes related complications such as kidney failure, heart disease and limb amputation.

With five million deaths annually, late diagnosis and poor management is leading us to lose many people who are in their productive years, posing a threat to economic development. However, if detected early, diabetes can be managed and one can lead a normal life.

This year, as we mark World Diabetes Day under the theme Eyes on Diabetes, the focus is on two important areas. First, promoting the importance of screening to reduce the risk of complications.

It is worrying that many people live with type 2 diabetes for long without being aware of their condition. By the time of diagnosis, diabetes complications may already be present.

Adopting a healthier lifestyle can prevent or delay type 2 diabetes which according to WHO results from the body’s ineffective use of insulin largely due to excess body weight and physical inactivity.

The International Diabetes Federation warns that with increasing levels of poor nutrition and physical inactivity among children in many countries, type 2 diabetes in childhood has the potential to become a global public health issue.

Secondly, screening for diabetes complications is an essential part of managing all types of diabetes. Lack of diagnosis leaves us vulnerable to the complications of the disease, thereby underlining the need for screening.

It is estimated that last year alone, the world spent about $673 billion to treat diabetes and manage complications. This shows the expensive nature of the disease. To reduce the burden of diabetes, let’s get tested.