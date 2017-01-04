EDITORIAL: Proposed hefty pensions will only burden taxpayers

Opinion and Analysis

The proposed amendment to the Presidential Retirements Benefits Act to guarantee former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga and all other retired CJs a monthly package of Sh1.25 million – which is more than they actually earned while in employment – is yet another of those actions that bring to question the ability of Kenyan bureaucrats to formulate and execute policies in the public interest.

This is because the amounts proposed are excessive and are bent to load onto the taxpayer an unnecessarily burden.

No one could possibly argue that it is rational to pay someone more than what they earned when they were in active service.

Such policies and legislation are also in violation of the principle of equity, fairness and generational justice that are enshrined in our constitution.

Taking into account that numerous State officers will soon qualify for similar packages, one can only expect that the burden to the taxpayer will continue to grow.

Already, former presidents Daniel arap Moi and Mwai Kibaki are enjoying huge monthly payments from the Exchequer, including a retinue of staff paid for by the State.

What is rattling is that the pension bill has been ballooning at an alarming rate, shooting past Sh65 billion in the past financial year.

Former presidents’ pensions will, for instance, rise by 15.6 per cent to Sh74 million next year, an average of Sh3 million per month for each compared to the sitting president’s salary of Sh1.5 million.

There is therefore an urgent need to reconfigure pension payments to former State officers because continuation with the trend is unlikely to be sustainable.

Austerity cannot be implemented by some sections of government and fail to be carried out in others without suffering a serious credibility gap.

To underline the seriousness of the matter, it will be extremely difficult to change the content of the Bill once it is enacted because judges are protected by the Constitution when it comes to remuneration and retirement packages.

Once a figure is set, then it cannot be changed downwards unless the Constitution itself is changed – again a rather involving and difficult affair.

As it is now, the State plans to pay retired public servants a total of about Sh60 billion in the financial year ending June and has projected another Sh76.6 billion for the fiscal year to June 2018.

It is certainly one of the largest items in the national government Budget as it is bigger than the total spending of the Ministry of Health that is projected to hit Sh60.9 billion for the 2016/17 fiscal year.