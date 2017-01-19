Proposed renewable energy scheme needs clarity

Opinion and Analysis

Is the Energy ministry genuine in replacing the feed-in-tariffs policy with auctioning of renewable energy projects or is it a scheme to edge out many and benefit a few?

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

The ministry has proposed to publish new regulations to replace the current feed-in-tariffs policy (FiTs). How does it work?

The FiTs policy allows anyone to identify through own cost a renewable energy site ( small hydros, geothermal, wind power, solar, biomass), and undertake their own pre-feasibility study which they submit to Ministry of Energy and Petroleum for approval by the FiTs Committee.

Once approved you are issued with an Expression of Interest (EoI) to develop your renewable energy project and sell power to the national grid through 20-year power purchase agreements (PPAs).

It does not apply the normal bidding in procurement process. I believe that there is more to the scrapping of this policy.First, the investor bears his or her own cost to identify site and undertake viability studies before applying for EoI Approval.

This burden is not taken by taxpayer. Imagine the site was not viable. That cost would be borne by taxpayer.Second, which is the best. The FiTs Policy has set predetermined tariffs.

What will happen to private investors who identify sites viable for development in locations not identified for auctioning?

It takes significant cost and different technologies to identify a suitable and viable site. If after that effort an investor is going for open competitive bidding, am sure no one will take the project to the Ministry of Energy for approval.

Where does it leave us? The big and influential will take over as we see in many government mega projects.The ministry says the competitive bidding or auctioning of renewable energy projects will help lower the cost of electricity to the consumer. This is not entirely true.

A renewable energy project projecting low project cost for its establishment normally takes eight to 10 years to repay its loan and about five to seven years to repay its equity under the current FiTs.

Lowering the power producer electricity sale price to less than the current Sh8 per unit will take the loan repayment period to more than 15 years.Which investor is willing to be recovering project costs for almost project life period?

If the government is genuine about bringing the cost of electricity down, why not engage the industry players and review the FiTs tariffs downward but maintain non negotiable prices?

Why scrap the policy if we are not guaranteed a better deal for the electricity consumer and the taxpayer.