Refine taxation in the quest to raise Kenya’s competitiveness

Opinion and Analysis

Statistics indicate that within Africa, Kenya is the second largest destination for Foreign Direct Investments (FDI), standing at 12.6 per cent compared to South Africa’s 17.1 per cent.

Nairobi as a city has fared even better, now sitting in position one across Africa having overtaken Johannesburg.

Kenya has done well in the last two years on this account – in fact very well indeed bearing in mind the significant turbulence that we have seen coming from unfortunate terrorism events as well as other economic downturns and headwinds internationally.

While we need to unreservedly congratulate ourselves on this achievement, we must not get complacent as this trend will not automatically continue into the future.

Increased FDI normally comes with several positive impacts including increased employment, direct inflow of forex, improved balance of trade, increased corporate profitability and overall increased collection from direct and indirect taxes. It’s a win-win for all.

To maintain our progress, we do need to carefully analyse what we do well, and do more of it, and more so understand what we could do better, and fix it.

Whereas we have made a lot of progress, there still are a number of tax hindrances that dwarf the effort to increase FDI and we need to continually work to ease such blocks.

The first taxation related block is the double taxation treaties where progress has been very slow on signing a number of treaties.

The second hindrance is taxes that are discriminatory to foreign investment. Particularly complex rules around thin capitalisation and deemed interest need to be looked into.

It is no hidden fact that most international business will seek to rely on debt to finance investment into emerging markets not only because of better accessibility on global financial markets but also because it is a cheaper form of capital.

Our tax rules are almost by design meant to punish the establishment of new businesses using such debt. In this day and age of transfer pricing policies and methodologies that ensure equitable profit is recognised in country, we need to question the relevance of some of these rules.

The third would be the need to generally update our tax regime. While we as a country have done extremely well in encouraging free movement of funds, updated corporate legislation (including the new Companies Act 2015), the tax legislation is far from modern and not easy to comply with.

The last but not the least tax related block is the fact that corporations pay too much tax in Kenya. Our corporate tax rate, for an emerging economy is possibly too high. We need a lower corporate tax rate.