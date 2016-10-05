Reforms will promote a culture of tax compliance

Opinion and Analysis

In this era, taxpayers expect efficient service delivery, hence the implementation of key revenue reforms, which include the introduction of the iTax system that has eased payment of taxes and registration of new taxpayers.

The iTax to date has registered 2.2 million active taxpayers, enhancing service delivery. The Kenya Revenue Authority has noted a consistently high user rate of the system at 86 per cent for nine months.

Besides serving individual taxpayers, iTax is enjoined to payment gateways with more than 37 banks and government systems such as the e-Citizen portal, to serve a wider network of stakeholders.

Second, among key reforms is the Pre-Export Verification of Conformity (PVoC) that assures Kenyan consumers of the safety and quality of the imported goods they buy.

This system has eased cargo processing by aligning the KRA customs processes with Certificates of conformity. It rides on the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) requirement for universal quality Inspection.

Other reforms are; rental income reforms which brings landlords into the tax nets and educates them on how to file their taxes and the ‘Nil’ and ‘Non-filer’ programme.

The ongoing reforms are already yielding additional revenues as witnessed by improved PAYE and corporation tax performance as well as yield per entry in customs.

We at the National Treasury are determined to support the KRA in all its transformation endeavours. The National Treasury continues to commit substantial amounts of resources to deepen the revenue administration reforms that the Authority is undertaking.

The overall objective of the reforms agenda is to create organisational responsiveness, integrity and technology-driven service delivery.

The National Treasury has recently released Sh7.09 billion to the KRA for refunds payment, including VAT, and 79 per cent has already been paid out to various taxpayers. The refunds process is ongoing.

It is important to note that the government needs adequate financial resources, to effectively address various economic challenges such as youth unemployment that face the country from time to time.

The KRA continues to play an integral role in key government initiatives as the main agency responsible for revenue mobilisation that enables the government meet its development agenda.

It is, however, important to note that this goal can only be achieved if citizens develop a tax-compliant culture. I know that there are a few individuals who still wallow in the delusion that tax evasion pays.

Such people are also a huge burden to compliant taxpayers. I urge KRA to go after the tax evaders using the newly enacted tax laws such as the Tax Procedures Act.