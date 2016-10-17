EDITORIAL: Rein in rogue contractors

Opinion and Analysis

Reports that unscrupulous contractors have infiltrated Kenya Power and are taking advantage of loopholes in the power utility’s system to fleece taxpayers and shareholders through bogus connections make for a sad reading on two fronts.

One, for many years Kenya Power ran a public campaign -- in Kiswahili -- ‘umeme ni moto maramoja’, which translates to ‘electricity is instant fire’ -- a warning that electricity is dangerous if mishandled. This campaign warned the consumer that getting it wrong when handling electricity at home has serious consequences.

Two, it is a matter of life and death because electricity drives most of human activity, indeed the economy. This is the reason the unconnected often go to great lengths to access a cleaner and regular source of energy.

The second part explains why leaving consumers at the mercy of rogue contractors is an extremely risky affair.

Kenya Power, if for one reason only, ought to convince its customers that they are safe using grid electricity, and two, it must tighten systems in the era of ‘service charters’ to connect applicants as it has promised.

Indeed, we reiterate that because every contractor reports to the power utility, Kenya Power has the responsibility to terminate any partnerships or deals that are exposing it to ridicule and wanton loss of revenue.

We are convinced that the power distribution monopoly bears full responsibility in case of losses, be it lost lives or property due to unprofessional work.