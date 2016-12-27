Resolve labour rows amicably

Opinion and Analysis

Even before the ongoing nationwide doctors’ strike that has paralysed service delivery in health institutions is amicably resolved, non-teaching staff at the public universities have now entered the fray.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

They are threatening to down their tools on January 9 to push for improved terms of service.

While we don’t oppose their quest for better terms, which is every worker’s inalienable right, the time has come for the adoption of proper mechanisms to resolve labour disputes.

If the wave of salary strikes is allowed to continue and spread to other sectors, it will only hurt the economy.

In the public universities’ case, the student fraternity will be the major losers since the institutions are scheduled to reopen after the New Year holiday.

According to the Kenya Union of Domestic, Hotels, Educational Institutions, Hospitals and Allied Workers, the management of the 33 public universities have opposed its draft collective bargaining agreement.

It is seeking a 150 per cent salary raise and 100 per cent house allowance for its members. Sanity needs to prevail in the manpower sector. We cannot afford copycat strikes left, right and centre, especially during an election year.