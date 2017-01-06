EDITORIAL: Resolve strike quickly

Opinion and Analysis

President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to have finally taken charge of the negotiations with the striking doctors after he met union officials at State House, Mombasa on Wednesday.

There is no doubt that many Kenyans wish that the Mombasa meeting had culminated in an immediate end to the month-long strike that has paralysed public health services across the country.

But the fact that the labour dispute is being addressed at the highest levels of government shows that the cloud of mistrust that has undermined past efforts to find a solution is clearing.

The government’s offer of an enhanced salary and allowance package represents a welcome retreat from the sickening brinkmanship of the last one month.

And despite rejecting the government offer – insisting on the implementation of the collective bargaining agreement signed in 2013 – the union demonstrated responsible leadership, too, by agreeing to return to the negotiating table.

Considering the magnitude of damage the doctor’s strike has already done to public health, including loss of lives, both parties must proceed with speed to negotiate in good faith and hammer out a reasonable deal soon.