Resolve sugar woes

Opinion and Analysis

News that sugar stocks have dropped by a whopping 36 per cent has made this festive season a bitter sweet experience for many families working on a tight budget.

What this means is that they must dig deeper in their pockets to afford the sweetener.

In the past month alone, the retail price has increased by more than 10 per cent as factory stocks dropped to 6,000 tonnes. Most local factories are working below capacity and the Sugar Directorate, the organ charged with sugar regulation, says it has imported more sugar to curb rising prices.

Such a move is welcome, but speaks to the knee-jerk approach it has adopted in discharging its mandate.

The directorate is regularly furnished with production data and should therefore have foreseen the drop and ordered the imports much earlier.

But even so, its work amounts to mere stop-gap measures at the end of the day. All effort should be made to sort the production challenges in the sugar sector.