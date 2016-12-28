Home Opinion and Analysis

Opinion and Analysis

Resolve sugar woes

Share Bookmark Print Rating
By BUSINESS DAILY

Posted  Tuesday, December 27   2016 at  19:17

News that sugar stocks have dropped by a whopping 36 per cent has made this festive season a bitter sweet experience for many families working on a tight budget.

SHARE THIS STORY

What this means is that they must dig deeper in their pockets to afford the sweetener.

In the past month alone, the retail price has increased by more than 10 per cent as factory stocks dropped to 6,000 tonnes. Most local factories are working below capacity and the Sugar Directorate, the organ charged with sugar regulation, says it has imported more sugar to curb rising prices.

Such a move is welcome, but speaks to the knee-jerk approach it has adopted in discharging its mandate.

The directorate is regularly furnished with production data and should therefore have foreseen the drop and ordered the imports much earlier.

But even so, its work amounts to mere stop-gap measures at the end of the day. All effort should be made to sort the production challenges in the sugar sector.

This means clearing the hurdles to privatisation of State mills to make them efficient and paying farmers well and on time.

NSE top gainers & losers
n-soko About us Contact us Digital Editions Syndication Help Privacy Policy Terms RSS