EDITORIAL: Rethink keg beer tax

Opinion and Analysis

That the National Treasury has the right to introduce any measures aimed at strengthening revenue collection is not in doubt.

After all, tax revenues are the lifeblood of any modern state that is used to finance some of the most critical obligations such as security, healthcare, education and infrastructure.

Yet it cannot be denied that in many countries, tax legislation remains a controversial subject that has even been deemed to block business growth and ultimately economic welfare of citizens.

This is the reason that the Treasury’s latest decision to impose heavy tax obligations on the low- end and popular Senator Keg beer is not only unsettling but also represents policy consistency that cannot be good for the national economy.

Taxing low-cost beer heavily is no doubt a decision that will have far-reaching ramifications beyond the doorsteps of beer makers to the consumers and the thousands of farmers who supply the raw material such as sorghum.

Ultimately, the move will trigger a sharp spike in the price of Senator Keg and drive millions of cash-strapped consumers into illicit brew whose harm to our society is known only too well.