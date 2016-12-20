Review power contracts

Opinion and Analysis

News that Kenya Power paid out a total of Sh14.6 billion to privately-owned diesel fired electricity plants should serve to hasten the review of power purchase agreements signed between the State and thermal generators.

President Uhuru Kenyatta had in July ordered the Ministry of Energy to scrutinise afresh all contracts between Kenya Power and independent power producers (IPPs), especially those in expensive fossil fuel generators.

To date, there hasn’t been much progress on what the select team has unearthed so far, or any timelines on when final report is expected.

The 35 per cent growth in payments to thermal IPPs is clearly a signal that the much touted addition of more than 200MW of geothermal power to the national grid has had no impact on the cost of electricity.

The economy continues to carry a heavy load of thermal power – mostly driven by long term agreements with producers but which none other than the president himself has recommended be terminated.

Expensive electricity costs from sources such as thermal generators have a ripple effect on the entire economy: increases cost of production for manufacturing, an expense that is passed on to consumers through price hikes.