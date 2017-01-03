EDITORIAL: Review tax relief plan

Opinion and Analysis

Treasury secretary Henry Rotich’s intentions were noble indeed when he announced the Pay As You Earn (PAYE) reforms effective this month.

The reforms, he argued, are meant to relieve workers of the cost of living burden they have suffered in recent years as annual pay rises trailed inflation.

Under the arrangement, the tax bands have been revised upwards and the monthly personal relief increased from Sh1,162 to Sh1,280, translating into combined savings of Sh609 or Sh7,302 a year.

Indeed, the tax-free figure has also gone up from Sh11,137 to Sh12,260. While there is no doubt these are savings, we believe the intended goals, especially cushioning taxpayers from the rising cost of living, may not be achieved and the plan ending up as a drop in the ocean, leaving a bad taste in the mouths of taxpayers.

One, the amounts are negligible, especially after the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) premiums were raised by up to five times for people earning more than Sh100,000.

This, in itself, was a huge social cost that, among other things, required a substantial relief plan for the taxpayers were it to come the way it has done.

Two, capping the tax cut at Sh609 does not take care of the inflation rate, which in December was above six per cent. For some, the new tax relief plan is a mere 0.1 per cent of the gross income, meaning it will not boost the welfare of such workers.

We urge the government to revisit this plan and come up with a more useful review than a symbolic step.