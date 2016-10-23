EDITORIAL: Revision of Act worrying

Opinion and Analysis

It is worrying that new changes made to the Finance Act only set out to weaken the role of independent directors who are not government employees at the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

In the revised law, the board’s quorum has been altered together with the minimum number of members required to sit and make decisions. Previously, five independent directors had to be present.

Three ex-officio members have now been included in the quorum requirement. These are the Attorney-General, Treasury principal secretary and the commissioner-general.

With the inclusion of ex-officio members in the voting process and reduction of independent directors, the government will now be able to push through its agenda at the agency.

Ex-officio members normally sit on the board by virtue of their position in government and are not specifically appointed as directors.

The change now means that the board chairperson together with three ex-officio members and one independent director can sit and make decisions.

The changes happening at KRA and at other government agencies should be aimed at strengthening and not weakening governance at these institutions. Given that these are State-funded agencies, oversight must always be paramount.

As much as the changes could be aimed at speeding up decision-making, the need for counter checks cannot be overstated.