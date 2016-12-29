Rising thermal power use a threat to the economy

Opinion and Analysis

Since the disastrous load-shedding era of 2000, Kenya has made huge strides in its effort to generate power from cheaper and sustainable sources.

That effort appeared to bear fruits when the country increased its generation capacity to 2,300 megawatts against peak demand of 1,600 megawatts with a large proportion made up of renewable geothermal power.

Along the way, power connections have risen from 800,000 14 years ago to the current 4.9 million. Yet all these signs of progress do not appear to be making an impact on the most critical aspect of it all.

The cost of power has failed to substantially come down even as governments, starting with the Narc administration to Jubilee, boast of billions invested in the system, ranging from production capacity to retail.

While the installed capacity has swiftly tripled to nearly 2,300 megawatts since Kanu left office (mainly because donors and investors have felt more comfortable with the levels of corruption in the sector), neither industry nor households have seen remarkable change in their power bills.

It is more frustrating given the pomp and pageantry that has attended the unveiling of hundreds of new geothermal power megawatts as well as some wind power.

In between, the expensive thermal power installed mainly with the backing of the World Bank even as more green power was building up appears to be crawling back territory.

Currently, the fuel levy arising from the power has hit a 16-month high and is expecting to take a more prominent place as the drought bites. It now makes up 18.3 per cent of the total power supply after rising from the October figure of 15 per cent.

In the meantime, the power bills seem set to rise because the government has dragged its feet in installing the transmission network to the Marsabit-based Turkana Wind Power.

The facility will eventually have the capacity to supply a massive 300MW but the delays mean it has to be compensated for idle capacity, which will reflect on your bill.

We urge the government to hasten the construction of the transmission lines as well as make sure all cheap power is efficiently evacuated to save the country from expensive power.