Role of chancellors shouldn’t be ceremonial

Opinion and Analysis

This column focused on ethnicity and its impact on university education last week.

This was inspired by the events in Moi University and the contestation of the local political leadership that the vice-chancellor has to be a specific candidate, hailing from the region. I received feedback from several readers.

The tenor of their contribution was the crisis at universities and the need for sober reflection on these challenges and seeking solutions to them.

Kenya’s aspirations to improve her development status depends to a great degree on the investments it makes the education sector.

However to meet the needs of society the education sector has to concern itself with access, equity, affordability and quality of education and training.

University education occupies an important place in the education ladder in any country. The expansion of the number of universities and students accessing university education in the country is testament to the value citizens place on it.

From just one institution, the Royal Technical College, later converted to the University of Nairobi to the current 33 public Universities and University colleges and several private Universities, the expansion has had positive impacts on the country, but also raised several challenges.

A key issue of focus in solving the myriad challenges that affect the sector, is to address governance. The rules and institutional arrangements for managing university education is captured largely in the University Act of 2012.

Despite the arrangements under this law, numerous problems continuously emerge. The false belief by leaders at the local level that institutions that offer university education belong to the residents of the county where they are situated is just one of the problems.

One other key governance challenges relates to the relationship between and role of the various organs and offices created for the management of the university.

These institutional overlaps and conflicts is evident from the number of court cases that have been filed in court since the enactment of the University Act in 2012.

In the discussions on how to improve the governance of universities, it is important that reflection is had on the role of Chancellors.

Until 2003, the Chancellor for all Public Universities in Kenya was the President. However as part of governance reforms, the University Act now requires the appointment of a chancellor for every university.

I had the privilege of interacting with chancellors of majority of the public universities. Listening to them one is awed by the huge talent and experience that they collectively possess.