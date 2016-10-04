Role of tax in starting a new business

Opinion and Analysis

Other than individuals, the law recognises other legal persons through the doctrine of corporate personality. These are companies, partnerships, co-operatives, trusts, among others.

Though each has its own unique attributes, through this concept of separate legal personality, most of these entities can do pretty much what individuals can do.

They are treated as persons with most of the rights and obligations of a real person so they can own property in their own name, they can sue and be sued and they have to pay income tax.

It is this last point that few people embarking on business ventures pick up on their radar. Often, the knee-jerk reaction is to incorporate a company, but this choice has consequences (excuse the cliché) especially as far as taxes are concerned.

The premise of separate legal entity means that an entity represents itself, thus its shareholders are separate and distinct from their company, a concept that results in double taxation.

Here, corporate profits are taxed when they are earned by the company and taxed again as personal income when distributed to the shareholders as dividends.

In Kenya, individual shareholders are subject to withholding tax on the dividends that they receive from companies.

Even though the income tax rate is 30 per cent, the cumulative tax cost in the event of double taxation will certainly be higher than the 30 per cent since the earnings that provided the cash to pay the dividends had initially been taxed at the corporate level.

I should, however, point out that small businesses with an annual turnover of Sh5 million or less pay a three per cent tax on their turnover.

Partnerships, which are often the preferred entity in certain professions and real estate investments, are another form of investment vehicles to consider.

These are not considered to be separate from their owners for tax purposes. They are treated as “pass-through” tax entities, which means that all of the profits and losses of the partnership “pass through” the partnership to the individual partners who pay taxes on their share of the profits (or deduct their share of the losses) as individuals.

This means that the entity does not pay taxes on its income. Instead, the owners of the entity pay tax on their ‘distributive share’ of the entity’s taxable income. Each partner’s share of profits and losses is usually set out in a written partnership agreement.

The choice of entity plays an even more important role where losses are concerned. It is generally accepted that during the initial start-up period, a business venture will generate losses as it tries to grow and carve out a niche in the market.

During this period, the initial capital injected in the venture is used to meet key operational expenses and the entity will only start generating profits once it generates sufficient sales to exceed its expenses.