EDITORIAL: Salaries commission must set board members’ payments

Opinion and Analysis

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) still has a lot of ground to cover in as far as harmonising pay in the public service is concerned.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

It is not morally justifiable, for example, that the non-executive chairman of the taxpayer-funded Central Bank of Kenya should walk away with millions of shillings as retainer in a year when the regulatory agency did not hold a single board meeting.

It is also not morally justifiable that non-executive board members of State agencies should be given chauffeur-driven fuel guzzlers, bodyguards and airtime at the expense of taxpayers-- such as the former Youth Fund chairman Bruce Odhiambo was accused of.

Public service, as the name suggests, is a service to community and not a gravy train. In an ideal world, board members-- especially of public institutions-- are supposed to be people of high integrity who voluntarily offer to share their repository of knowledge for the greater good at minimal compensation.

Payments made to such persons should be just honoraria meant to cover their expenses-- such as transport, accommodation and meals where meetings are held offsite.

They are never meant to be taken as employment that offers executive positions and beneficial salaries to holders of the positions. That is sadly not the practice in most of Kenyan State corporations’ boardrooms.

Parastatal boardrooms are more often than not stuffed with political appointees who have little time to offer oversight and strategic direction to the organisations they lead.

Instead, boards are seen as positions of enrichment where members use their positions to solicit employment for their relatives and mistresses as well as win lucrative contracts for their companies.

The philosophy and spirit of public service is never a concern for many who get the positions due to their ethnic extractions and political leanings, That is why the SRC must step in to offer a moral compass.

By setting the maximum allowances payable to board members across all State agencies, the SRC can make such positions only attractive to those who are interested in genuine public service.

The payable allowances must be cognisant of the country’s official median wage, and no other considerations.

Provision of cars, bodyguards, visits to exotic locations and all manner of largesse for non-executive board members must be a thing of the past.