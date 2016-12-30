Scaling up road safety solutions in Kenya

Opinion and Analysis

A large majority of drivers who have driven for more than five years if asked to take a driving test today and demonstrate their knowledge of rules of the road or road signs and signals would most likely fail.

Between running red lights, making illegal U-turns and arbitrarily changing lanes with impunity this is not far-fetched.

Add on negligence on the drivers’ part, poor road and vehicle maintenance, lack of footpaths for pedestrians and cyclists’ lanes among other factors. Take your pick as any of these contribute to road fatalities in Kenya.

No wonder the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) will in a couple of years insist on drivers being retrained before renewing their driving licences.

People have agonised over loved ones moving from one hospital to another in search of unreachable kin or friends. Road Samaritan is offering an accident reporting service to registered members. At the touch of a button your chosen contacts will be informed in case you are involved in a serious accident.

Road Samaritan director Jack Odhiambo says: “I went to a police station and met a friend whose vehicle had been involved in an accident.

He had lent out his car to his brother-in-law and his friend, when he and his wife didn’t hear from them for a few days they started to ask around for them from the few friends they knew.

This elicited no results, resulting in their decision to start making rounds of police stations in Nairobi. Before they could embark on their mission a friend of the car owner happened upon it at one of their target police stations.”

“The car was barely recognizable save for the number plate. The owner of the car dashed to the police station and was informed that two bodies which were later taken to the City Mortuary were found in the wreckage. The accident had occurred on the Eastern bypass,” he goes on to add.

This got Odhiambo and his partners thinking about how many people usually get involved in accidents and how key decision makers for the victims are usually in the dark.

To illustrate how serious the situation is he narrates another case where a lady was involved in a bad accident in Voi as she drove alone to the Coast. She was taken to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) by a well-wisher.

Ideally, police at an accident scene follow the following procedure; look out for casualties dead or alive, deal with obstructions that involve towing of damaged vehicles to a police station, thirdly look for witnesses to establish what happened and lastly record statements from these witnesses.

An officer is also meant to confirm when a casualty arrives at the hospital. In the case above, her loved ones decided to go to major police stations along the Nairobi-Mombasa highway on the third day. After visiting several stations, they found the car in Voi.

However nobody knew where the driver had been taken and it took them eight days before they finally located her at KNH, in the intensive care unit.