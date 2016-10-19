Seal loopholes and tax modern gambling

Opinion and Analysis

Kenyan MPs recently voiced concern over the growing gambling problem, which has led to rising cases of people losing huge sums of money.

Although no clear statistics exist, it is estimated that the local gambling industry is worth Sh16 billion annually. The problem is not unique to Kenya. Rwandan authorities recently banned betting until appropriate regulatory mechanisms are put in place.

In neighbouring Uganda, the government is considering ways of addressing the social costs that come with legalised gambling.

Beyond the vices associated with legal gambling, Kenyan MPs are also concerned with possible tax evasion and money laundering within the industry.

It is for this reason that a task force was formed to look into the best form of regulation for the gaming and betting industry.

The legal and regulatory framework for betting, lotteries and gaming is provided for in the Constitution and the Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act of 1966.

The Fourth Schedule of the Constitution specifies functions to be carried out by the national government and counties with regard to regulating this sector.

There are, however, no specific roles assigned to each level of government. While the national government is designated the role of handling national betting, casinos and other forms of gambling, counties have similarly been assigned the function of running betting, casinos and other forms of gambling.

This lack of clarity has created a loophole as to who exactly the function of overseeing betting rests with.

The Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act of 1966 has been out-paced by new developments in the sector.

Since its enactment in the late ‘60s, very little has been done to review the law to account for advancements in betting and gambling.

As the country moves away from the traditional form of gambling, especially that which takes place in physical premises, the government has been unable to maintain pace with the virtual nature of present-day gambling and thus has been unable to effectively monitor the industry.

With the expansion of Internet access and mobile phone services, demand and supply of gambling and betting services has grown exponentially. It is for this reason that offshore betting has grown in leaps and bounds in the last few years.

Besides generating revenue for the government through licences and taxes, the sector creates employment and attracts tourists who consider it a leisure activity.