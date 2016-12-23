Seal loose ends in country’s industrial policy

Opinion and Analysis

Volkswagen Polo Vivo cars at the Kenya Vehicles Manufactures production line in Thika. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA

It was a pleasant change to see a major multinational setting up a manufacturing plant in our country.

I am referring to the new Volkswagen plant that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Thika on Wednesday.

It is a major point of departure because when you look at recent trends, the picture you will see is that of big manufacturers leaving the country.

VW is a world class player and one of the largest vehicle manufacturers in the World.

Indeed, having a top tier car maker committing to a significant vehicle assembly presence in Kenya is not a bad thing for us.

Naturally, VW will be looking at the broader East Africa Community market.

For us to take full advantage, we must now start thinking about vertical integration and local value-addition.

Despite the fact that we have had a local vehicle assembly market in this country for many years, we did not achieve backward integration.

Indeed, the local vehicle assembly industry did not go beyond the ‘screw driver’ factories assembling completely knock-down kits.

I blame it all on policy. Honestly, we have not had a credible and well thought industrial policy to support local manufacturing.

Where are the tariff and duty benefits to support manufacturing?

Where are the advanced automotive training schools to equip our people with the skills to support local car making.

What have we done to build and develop the value-chains for vehicle manufacturing such as makers of car seats, upholstery, shock absorbers, body shops, windscreens, air cleaners and tyres?

Had we a comprehensive and well thought out industrial policy, we would be making some of the things and parts that go into vehicle assembly and car making.

We uncritically swallowed the World Bank’s prescription for uniform investment frameworks that are non-discriminatory.