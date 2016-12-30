Senate showed the right way

Opinion and Analysis

It took an inspired decision by Senate Speaker Ekwee Ethuro to refer the controversial electoral legislation to the Legal Affairs committee on Wednesday to defuse the tension that was fast building on the political stage.

The participatory process and the nontoxic deliberations before the committee will hopefully yield an acceptable settlement of a dispute that degenerated into a dangerous political brawl in the National Assembly last week.

Notably, the bipartisan approach adopted by the Senate persuaded the opposition coalition Cord to call off its planned mass action starting January 4, 2017.

Even more important, it should jolt Members of Parliament, especially those in the National Assembly, into taking their legislative, representation and leadership roles more seriously.

They have fallen short too often when confronted with matters of national importance, choosing to engage in brinkmanship or sideshows at the behest of the Executive or party leaders instead of offering solutions.

Unfortunately, these political games almost always come with grave consequences for the country’s economy, national cohesion and fragile democracy.

The path of conflict on which the National Assembly appeared to take the country, for instance, is likely to risk lives and property.