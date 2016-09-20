Sham transactions in taxman’s crosshairs

Opinion and Analysis

While perhaps morally questionable, tax planning is perfectly legal. Tax planning revolves around establishing whether there is income that is subject to tax, determining which jurisdiction has the right to impose tax, establishing the tax character of the income, subjecting the income to the correct tax rate and lastly complying by the due date.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Tax advisors did not invent these. Tax advisors worth their salt assist their clients fulfil their tax obligations within the parameters that these allow.

I am yet to come across an instance where shrewd taxpayers are punished for planning their compliance obligations to minimise the amount of tax that they pay.

However, that does not mean that people can get away with blue murder when it comes to ‘sham transactions’. These are transactions and structures that do not have any economic or commercial substances and are entered purely for the sake of avoiding tax.

A business has a potential tax problem where its transactions or commercial arrangements are motivated by tax motives as opposed to earning a profit.

This means that when it comes to tax laws the substance of the transaction trumps its form; although tax incentives can be the ‘mortar’ that holds a transaction together, they cannot be the ‘foundation and the bricks’.

Tax authorities will often review a transaction and try to identify the economic drivers behind the transaction or arrangement.

If the taxman finds that the economic substance of the transaction is not reflected in the form, that is, in the documents and factual circumstances in which the transaction or deal has taken place, he may adjust income to reflect the substance.

The substance over form analysis is used to dissect self-serving transactions between parties, such as transactions between related corporations as well as transactions between entities and their shareholders.

The question whether or not a transaction is a sham is primarily a factual one and the burden of justifying the transactions or arrangements rests squarely on the taxpayer shoulders.

Through a two-prong test, courts use the ‘sham transaction doctrine’ to invalidate transactions designed solely to skirt taxes.

The first prong of the test is the objective economic substance test where the court evaluates whether the transaction or arrangement has any economic substance other than the creation of a tax benefit.

This test questions whether the purported economic activity would have occurred in the absence of tax benefits claimed by the taxpayer.

The second prong is the subjective business test that considers whether the transaction was motivated by any business purpose other than obtaining a tax benefit and the inquiry is largely dependent on the taxpayer’s intent.