EDITORIAL: Shenanigans at companies registry fuelling corruption

Opinion and Analysis

The controversy over the ownership and registration details of a construction firm involved in multi-billion shilling projects in Kenya has raised concerns on the sanctity of information at the Registrar of Companies.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

A Business Daily search at the Registrar of Companies revealed that China Wu Yi is a privately owned Kenyan company.

But the construction firm reckons the information at the companies’ registry is wrong, as China Wu Yi Company Limited is not privately owned, but majority held by the Chinese government.

The conflicting information at the Registrar of Companies is unacceptable and points to two possible scenarios. First, some rogue individuals could have registered China Wu Yi with the intention of cashing in on the trade name should the Chinese firm require to register a local affiliate.

The need to list a local unit could be informed by China Wu Yi’s increased role in Kenya’s infrastructure development. It participated in the construction of the Thika Superhighway, the University of Nairobi Tower, Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital and several apartments in Nairobi. It has also announced plans to put up an iron and steel factory in Kenya.

Another scenario could be a setting where China Wu Yi is not forthright and could have listed a local subsidiary to get an edge when bidding for big ticket infrastructure contracts while hiding critical information.

It is not lost to many that Kenyans are yet to know the true shareholding of another Chinese firm —China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC)—after its records at the companies’ registry went missing in 2014.

Parliament suspected that the firm may have Kenyan citizens among its shareholders after it emerged that two of the firm’s directors were indigenous Kenyans.

Official records at the companies’ registry revealed that China Wu Yi was not compliant with the set filing requirements.

It concealed the names and number of shareholders and did not reveal its PIN, authorised nominal capital and its company secretary—key requirements for company filings.

This shows the mess at the Registrar of Companies and the improper fact that information from the registry cannot be trusted.

Investors, especially those seeking land deals, have been defrauded in deals estimated at hundreds of millions of shillings for being too trusting of official records at the company’s registry.