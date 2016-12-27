Songs that aptly describe Kenya’s good, bad and ugly

Opinion and Analysis

The Nicholas Harmonies group sings a Christmas carol in Nakuru: With the sort of bad language and juvenile behaviour we are seeing from our politicians, this is definitely not the season of goodwill that Christmas is supposed to represent.

It would seem that we are ending the year in the same way that we started it — with lots of political cacophony.

With the sort of bad language and juvenile behaviour we are seeing from our politicians, this is definitely not the season of goodwill that Christmas is supposed to represent.

Increasingly we appear to be hurtling headlong into a violent August 2017 election that could hurt Kenyans — now denied civic and voter education — far more than our sniping politicians.

This yuletide season, however, should be a period of relaxation and a time of song and prayer. So, rather than do a boring fiscal-economic review of the past year, let’s recall the good, the bad and the ugly stuff of 2016, and find unusual songs to describe these things.

My first choice is Tina Turner’s Simply the Best. We may say lots of things about Safaricom’s quality of service, and customer service, yet undeniably, this “platform” firm continues to exceed all expectations — revenue, revenue mix, product and service range, profitability, economic value added, social responsibility, the lot.

The Institute of Economic Affairs chief executive, Kwame Owino, once offered the following perspective. If there were 74 other firms like Safaricom in Kenya, then nobody else would need to pay tax.

Of course, it’s a little more complicated than that, but you get the picture.

My next choice is Queen’s Another One Bites the Dust. There are many candidates here, ranging from government-linked Kenya Airways, Uchumi and Mumias, to those three banks — Imperial, Dubai and Chase.

This might be a bit harsh for the former, but sometimes when you’re flat on your back, the only way you can look is up.

We go local with my the next choice — Les Wanyika’s Sina Makosa. Yes, you guessed it, we’re talking about the Eurobond (Shaggy’s It Wasn’t Me might have been another choice).

We seem to have run into a blank on this one. Many suspect there’s something wrong but we can’t quite prove it without a doubt. Neither, it seems, can the auditor-general.

Gidi Gidi and Maji Maji’s memorable hit Unbwogable is next.

I’m not sure if I should attribute this song to corruption, or the “umbwogable” corruption cartels that seem to have us tied in knots. Think of this as an unforgettable tune for an unforgettable year of corruption. Like it or not, this will be a campaign issue in 2017.

It would seem rather odd to link the standard gauge railway (SGR) with Abba’s Money, Money Money, but it seems that every time we talk about it, it’s going to cost more.