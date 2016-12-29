Step up Kenya’s financial audit regulation reforms to improve investor confidence

Opinion and Analysis

Investor confidence in financial markets all over the globe continues to be shaken every time an institution collapses. Shareholders appoint independent auditors to provide an additional check on the work of directors and management of their companies.

Therefore where shareholders invest in these structures aimed at detecting any potential mismanagement of their resources, lapses in this oversight has a significant detrimental impact on confidence.

The media the world over has highlighted scandals like Lehman Brothers in 2008 where over $50 billion loans were disguised as sales, the Saytam Scandal, an Indian information technology company where in 2009 the company falsely boosted revenues by $1.5 billion and the most recent shocker in 2016, the Wells Fargo scandal where an estimated two million deposit accounts were opened and applied for about 565,000 credit card accounts without the owners’ consent to meet sales goals, all serve to demonstrate what can go wrong where corporate governance structures fail.

Closer to home, Imperial Bank and Chase Bank were put under receivership for among other issues, providing wrong information to the regulators and the public as a consequence of perceived falsification of accounting records.

In addition to the two recently collapsed banks, investor concern is rising due to unresolved queries on the reliability of public financial disclosures.

These trends have resulted in questions over the role of external auditors who are often expected to be watch dogs for the shareholders, their effectiveness in carrying out their duties and of the accountability of the chief finance officers who are qualified members of professional associations, as well as internal audit departments and the board audit committees of these institutions.

To respond to this, policymakers in different jurisdictions are actively seeking solutions to these problems with a view to put in place mechanisms to reduce the magnitude of the losses to investors or strengthen accountability of the professionals involved.

The International Forum of Independent Audit Regulators (IFIAR) has grown its membership from 18 jurisdictions when it was formed in 2006 to 52 to date. This emanates from the realisation by different jurisdictions of the need for formation of independent audit oversight bodies.

The role of the independent audit oversight bodies is to oversee the work of preparers and auditors of public interest entities.

They ensure adherence to codes, standards, various laws and regulations of financial statements of public interest entities.

Borrowing from the aspirations of the Kenyan Ten-Year Capital Markets Master Plan to be the Heart of African Capital Markets and the Vision 2030 target of making Nairobi an international financial centre, policymakers are now deploying increased resources into the formation of an independent audit oversight body in Kenya.

Examples on the impact of this move can be drawn from some of the more developed economies in the world. In the US, the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) was formed by the Congress to protect investors and the public interest by promoting informative, accurate, and independent audit reports and to oversee the audits of public companies and broker-dealers.

In the UK, the Financial Reporting Council was set up to promote high quality corporate governance and financial reporting to foster investments.