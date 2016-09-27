EDITORIAL: Stop blame game and sort out health, security issues

Opinion and Analysis

The war of words between the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) and the Nairobi County government over the planned relocation of the Dandora dumpsite is to say the least quite unhelpful.

It is ridiculous for the two entities to engage in chest thumping over such a delicate matter that touches on the critical areas of public health and security of aeroplanes leaving Nairobi’s main airport.

For close to eight years, City Hall (now county government) has talked of plan to relocate the city dumpsite to Ruai and change the current Dandora site into a leisure park. In its present form, the Dandora site is an eyesore and a den of criminals.

The KCAA, on the other hand, has never hidden its opposition to the plan to relocate the dumpsite to Ruai.

Located just 10 kilometres from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), aviation authorities have warned that birds bred at the proposed site could present grave danger to planes taking off from the airport.

Without doubt, both sides have put forth compelling reasons worth close attention. It is a matter of fact that the Ruai site stands on the flight path of planes leaving JKIA.

A clear flight path and runway are some of the measures that Kenya need to put in place to transform the JKIA into a Category One facility that can handle direct flights to developed economies such as United States.

To that end, poor handling of the Ruai issue could roll back the numerous administrative and management changes that Kenya has undertaken so far towards making JKIA a world class facility.

But it still beats logic why KCAA has never deemed it necessary to come up with data that backs its claim over the years.

This does not mean the City Hall is blameless. Nairobi produces between 1,600 to 1,700 tonnes of waste daily.

Just a handful of that garbage ends up at the designated site because private collectors are taking advantage of the county government’s laxity to dump it anywhere.

Therefore, with discipline, Nairobi can still be much cleaner without having to relocate the Dandora dumpsite.

Secondly, the City Hall had previously talked of generating electricity from the Dandora site. It even announced that a private firm was ready to invest Sh3 billion (€270 million) in a waste recycling plant and an electricity generating plant.

Waste recycling and electricity generation imply that Dandora dumpsite will have an extended lifespan with an elevated need for continuous supply of raw waste.