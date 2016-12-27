Stop burdening future generations with heavy debt

Opinion and Analysis

The fact that Kenya has saddled its citizens with public debt is no longer in question. With government loans accumulating to Sh3.7 trillion or nearly 50 per cent of the gross domestic product by end of September, every Kenyan has a heavy weight on their shoulders.

What has attracted less attention over the years is the structure of the country’s debt portfolio.

The parliamentary Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC), which enjoys privileged access to Treasury’s record, has raised eyebrows over the high disproportionately high component of long-term debt.

These are debts with grace periods of between three and seven years and a repayment period of no less than 20 years.

The BAC has rightly questioned Treasury’s apparent appetite for long-term loans. A typical 25-year loan with a grace period of seven years means most of the people signing the contracts now will be out of this planet by the time the last payment is made.

In other words, they are putting a yoke on every young and unborn child who has nothing to do with the decisions being made now.

That trend runs against the natural order that has conditioned every adult to secure the future of the next generation.

It would be tempting to argue that the same group will inherit public assets such as ports, roads and railways being constructed today.

However since some of the money is always lost to corruption, such reasoning cannot be watertight.

Besides, people making commitment on behalf of future generations do not know the likely priorities of the years to come. In other words, what the government officials are doing now amounts to stuffing a can with explosives and kicking it down the road with full knowledge that it will explode on someone else. That mischief must stop.

And the organ to ensure it does is Parliament. It is encouraging that BAC has sought to nip the problem in the bud. The BAC says it has always raised the issue with the Treasury only to be overlooked when the final budget plan is drawn.

The Treasury must heed the committee’s warning. Once again, we take this opportunity to ask the Treasury to tame its appetite for loans. The government must learn to live within its means. Going forward, there needs to be a clear policy that ensures a balance between short and long-term loans.