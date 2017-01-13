Stop delaying privatisation of State banks

Opinion and Analysis

Let’s face it, the government is not serious about solving the problems of State-owned banks.

I refer to the National Bank of Kenya, Development Bank of Kenya, Consolidated bank of Kenya and Post Bank of Kenya.

When you look at the numbers in their statutory quarterly disclosures, you will see worrisome trends. Borrowings by these banks from the Central Bank of Kenya’s discount window are at an all-time high.

You will also see that most of them are not meeting regulatory capital and liquidity ratios - a clear sign that deposits are beginning to dwindle.

Thus most of these State-owned banks are surviving on regulatory forbearance by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) - and on the precarious benevolence of governor Patrick Njoroge.

Granted, that these banks have not been very strong is an open secret. This is why the government floated the idea of consolidating all State-owned banks in the first place.

But truth be told, fortunes have worsened for a number of reasons.

First, tighter liquidity conditions among tier 3 and 2 banks due to deposit flight to tier 1 banks, especially after Chase Bank and Imperial Bank fell into financial trouble.

Secondly, the capping of interest rates last year had the effect of causing banks to restrict lending to borderline customers.

Indeed, the perception and predictions by pundits that the banking sector was on the brink of a new cycle of large non -performing loans has meant that banks have had to adopt tighter customer appraisals.

Market conditions for banking business are not impressive any longer as evidenced by movements of share prices of listed banks where price- to-book ratios have fallen.

Which begs the question: why are we procrastinating about restructuring or even consolidating these State-owned banks even in the face of evidence that things aren’t looking that good.

These banks continue to pose a threat to the stability of the financial system by eroding customer confidence in the banking system and denting the credibility of the regulator.

We have been talking about restructuring these banks for many years.