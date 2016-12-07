EDITORIAL: Stop this misuse of taxpayers’ money

Opinion and Analysis

In less than a year, Kenyans will see off the first post-new constitution Parliament.

After the milestone of promulgating the new law in 2010, the MPs have been at the centre of governance and, besides the governors few offices are as important or powerful. However, Kenyans have little to revel about the outgoing bunch or indeed the whole governance structure.

Parliament, for one, has proved to be one of the greediest institutions Kenyans have had the misfortune of enduring in the past 10 years. Indeed, besides avarice precisely little will be recalled of the current bunch of MPs, a fact that may be attested to by the voting pattern next year.

It has ended up being the costliest House with MPs doing all they can to extort from the public—ranging from blackmailing the likes of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to holding the Executive to ransom.

On the other hand, it has turned its watchdog role into an avenue of self-aggrandisement, conducting circus after circus in the name of checking public institutions.

The same greed and mediocrity is repeated at the county level, where the regional assemblies specialise in travel, tender brokerage and pilferage of public funds.

But just as we thought the House circus was leaving town, it has come up with a new extortionate bid. Beside MPs introducing a pension for a single term, now each will get Sh6.7 million as a parting gift. This will cost the long-suffering members of the public Sh2.8 billion.

But if you thought the MPs were your sole worry, in the same paper that revealed their recent exploits yesterday, we reported that the two former presidents would even cost the public more to maintain, in a trend that is almost becoming an annual ritual.

True, former presidents to an extent deserve to be maintained well by the taxpayers, but an annual rise in cost of over 15 per cent should be frowned upon.

Why should the retirees’ budget rise at that rate while economy and other Kenyans are not doing as well?

We believe that going forward Kenyans must devise a way of ring-fencing the public kitty from fragrant misuse by the overpaid political elite.