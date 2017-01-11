EDITORIAL: Streamline vetting process

Opinion and Analysis

Judging by the emergence of legal and ethical issues surrounding those nominated to serve as commissioners in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) the process through which those seeking to serve in senior public positions are vetted needs some streamlining.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

For instance, it has been recently alleged that one of the candidates went through the interviews with an active criminal case in court.

The nominee for IEBC chairman has also faced several ethical challenges after going through the entire interviewing process.

Indeed, the head of the selection panel has belatedly acknowledged this and explained that the information, had it been presented during the interviews, would have had an impact on the selection panel’s final decision.

This points to the fact that the agencies charged with providing the information were either complicit or negligent in their job.

The defining point is, however, that as a country we are yet to streamline our recruitment processes – a reality that has left recruiting panels or agencies to use ad hoc methods that are prone to error.

It is not any better in Parliament where a lack of structured vetting processes has seen MPs engage in partisan interrogation of candidates and sometimes asking irrelevant questions that have nothing to do with the job at hand.