EDITORIAL: Surveillance of stock market good for investor confidence

Opinion and Analysis

The proposal to give the stock market regulator a tool for live surveillance of the bourse is welcome as it will boost investors’ confidence in the integrity of the exchange.

Stock markets the world over thrive on transparency and the symmetrical distribution of material investor information.

Yet the movement of stock prices at key times in the calendar of Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed firms has appeared to suggest a pattern of leakage of material information to a few.

Such leakages have appeared to occur just before results announcements, before dividend announcements, and before merger and acquisition notices.

Those who get the information then use it to trade for their own gain, putting at a grave disadvantage the other investors.

By the Capital Markets Authority (CMA’s) own admission, the “breaches” apparent in the current surveillance system are a major hindrance to Nairobi’s claim for a global financial hub status.

Seven stockbrokers were penalised last year for manipulating share prices at the NSE. A more robust system could catch even more of the transgressors and help to boost the stock market’s image. It is not only insider trading that is at issue here.

Money laundering has also become an issue of international concern, and the CMA ought to have technological muscle power to capture suspect trades before they happen.

Without a live monitor, the regulator will be perennially running behind the criminal who in some cases could be financiers of terror or beneficiaries of corrupt proceeds.

The ongoing investigations into the National Youth Service Sh1.8 billion fraud give an indication of the amounts at stake.

By the suspected masterminds’ own admission, the NYS cash was moved in winding paths across banks, investment managers and real estate dealers to hide the beneficiaries’ tracks. If there was no proper surveillance system in the banking system, the money trail could have been easily lost.

The capital markets, including the Central Bank of Kenya-controlled bonds market which also recently suffered a breach by fraudsters, is a conduit for movement of billions of shillings every day.

If left unchecked, fraudsters could easily take advantage of loopholes to perpetrate their crimes.