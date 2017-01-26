Why Kenyan tax obligations for foreign procured debt are unfair

Opinion and Analysis

To force a firm which opts for cheaper debt from the parent company, at as low as zero per cent interest, to account for withholding tax on deemed interest should be made illegal. PHOTO | FILE

Globalisation has brought the market to the rest of the world. Kenya is one such market. Before investing in Kenya, multinational enterprises consider several factors. Key among them is the mode of financing the investment.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Given the time that the ventures take before the capital invested generates returns, most entrepreneurs opt for a mix of equity and debt.

Compared to equity, debt is easier to mobilise.

The most conventional source for debt is financial institutions. However, few banks in Kenya are willing to finance newly established companies. Those that do end up charging relatively higher interest rates.

Owing to the challenges of accessing affordable financing, some companies opt to be financed by their foreign parent companies. Some parent companies, save for transfer pricing considerations, issue loans free of interest to their Kenyan subsidiaries.

This draws the financing arrangement into the ambit of interest provisions of the Income Tax Act. The provisions were introduced by the Finance Act of 2010. It was however not until 2012 that the law prescribed how to compute withholding tax on deemed interest.

The Act defines deemed interest as an amount of interest equal to the average 91-day Treasury Bill rate. It is deemed to be payable by a resident in respect of any outstanding loan provided or secured by a non-resident, where such loans have been provided free of interest.

The Act also empowers the Commissioner of Domestic Taxes to prescribe the form and manner in which the deemed interest is computed and the period for which it shall be applicable.

The commissioner carries out this duty diligently by publishing the applicable deemed interest rate every quarter.

Under the Act, where a resident makes a payment to any other person in respect of, among other things, interest and deemed interest, the amount thereof shall be deemed to be income which accrued in or was derived from Kenya.

It further provides that upon making such payment to a non-resident person, the person making the payment will deduct tax at the appropriate non-resident rate. The current non-resident rate for withholding tax on deemed interest is 15 per cent.

The Act also provides that an amount of deemed interest computed by a company, other than a bank, is not an allowable deduction for purposes of computing corporation tax.

Two questions arise in this regard. Firstly, whether deemed interest is actually “paid” interest for purposes of withholding tax, and secondly, whether this deemed interest should be a non-deductible expense for corporation tax purposes.

Regarding the first question, the Act defines “paid” to include “distributed, credited, dealt with or deemed to have been paid in the interest or on behalf of a person”.