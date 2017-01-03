Tax rules don’t take a break during festive season

Opinion and Analysis

It has been a season to be jolly, and for businesses, that often translates to celebrating the festive season with gifts, an annual Christmas party for the employees or even just by having appropriately themed decorations around the office.

SHARE THIS STORY Tweet

Unfortunately, just because it is the festive season it does not mean that Caesar and his set of tax rules also take a break. Far from it.

So with the dust settling on the festive season and suppliers frantically sending their invoices for payment, I thought I would look at the tax implications of some common expenditure that is incurred during that time of the year.

The tricky bit about gifting during the festive season is to consider the following; whether the expenses are deductible in the hands of the person incurring them; if the gifts are given to employees, whether the employer should be subjecting these to tax; and, how all these should be treated for VAT purposes and the time of incurring the purchase and at the time of gifting.

Christmas or end-of-year parties are one way in which employers demonstrate how much they appreciate their employees or clients or in some instances both, for their contribution and loyalty throughout the year.

Some employers with deep pockets often organise quite lavish end-year parties and some have been known to take the party out of town for a couple of days.

The question that arises is how one should treat such expenditure for tax purposes – should it be 100 per cent deductible or should the employer be required to pay 30 per cent tax on it since it is not wholly and exclusively incurred in the production of income?

Actually since the law says that entertainment received in respect of employment is to be treated as income in the hands of the employee, there is the untested argument that the expenditure should be apportioned, appropriated and taxed on each of the employees, especially if the amounts exceed the de minimis tax-free threshold.

For value added tax purposes, one cannot claim a credit for the VAT that is levied on such entertainment services.

What if the party is for clients, does it make a difference? Should expenditure incurred in such an event be deductible for tax purposes?

Such parties for business associates and customers will often have a business element – there will probably be a presentation, a reveal, a speech, something that smacks of ‘substantial business discussion’.

Does this then mean that it fulfils the wholly and exclusively incurred in the production of income test and should be deductible?

On the other hand, some employers may want to give bonuses or gifts to their employees to show appreciation for their hard work. If you are paying your staff a Christmas bonus, such payment should be treated the same way as regular earnings paid to the employees and should be channelled through payroll and PAYE.

Bonuses paid in cash are supplemental wages (compensation paid in addition to the employer’s regular wages) and are therefore taxable emoluments. They will show up on the employer books as wages on the income statement and are fully deductible.