Tax treatment of corporate debt and equity

Opinion and Analysis

The corporate scene in Kenya has had a not so good 2016 with companies finding themselves between a rock and a hard place financially and as a result having to reach out for bailout in order to survive.

Whether these have been in the form of debt or equity would not really matter from a financial perspective.

An argument can be made that changes in a firm’s capital structure do not change the corporation’s overall value. Indeed from an economic point of view, it should make little difference whether the corporation raises funds through debt or equity.

Corporate issues of shares and debt are simply alternative methods of raising corporate capital. Why, then, should there be any difference in the tax treatment of debt and equity? Why does it matter?

Less sophisticated corporations often have only one category of shares – common shares. The simple voting common shares typically allow the shareholders to vote for members of the boards of directors.

It also gives the shareholders an unlimited interest in the earnings of the corporation after all creditors have been paid and unlimited right to share assets upon liquidation.

Larger and more sophisticated corporations may have more complex capital structures that include additional classes of common shares with either greater or lesser voting rights, or sometimes, no voting rights at all.

Corporations may also issue a different category of shares, preferred shares, which can be voting or non-voting. Preferred shares often provide for a fixed rate of return on the shares’ stated value.

Thus, for example, six per cent preferred share may offer investors a fixed six per cent rate of return on the shares’ stated value before the common shareholders are paid.

Unlike a creditor or debenture holder, the preferred shareholder is not entitled to a six per cent return, regardless of corporate performance. In the hierarchy of payments after liquidation, preferred shareholders are paid only after creditors have been paid but before the common shareholders.

Corporate tax provisions cannot be properly applied until one first identifies the instrument at issue as debt or equity, at heart being a concern whether payments with particular instrument will qualify as a deductible interest expense for income tax purposes.

The tax advantage of debt over equity from the corporation’s perspective is the deductibility of corporate interest payments on debt in contrast to the non-deductibility of corporate dividend payments on shares.

Thus in balancing corporate capital structure, corporations often include a substantial proportion of debt issue, which provides them with regular interest deductions.

On the other hand, the recipient of a corporate payment must also distinguish between interest receipts (which are subject to tax at 30 per cent) from dividend receipts (which are subject to 10 per cent).

Where a corporation issues excessive liabilities relative to the capital contributions by its shareholders, the lenders and creditors bear significant risk and such a corporation is regarded as thinly capitalised.

Even though the instrument may bear all of the formalities normally associated with a debt instrument, the holders of this debt are depending largely on the profitability of the enterprise rather than underlying assets to assure payments.