Technology holds key to transport sector reforms

Opinion and Analysis

Technology has a way of rearranging the architecture of an entire industry, forcing fundamental change by pushing those unwilling to change out of business while rewarding those who embrace it.

Looking at the country’s semipublic transport system, one cannot help but sympathise with commuters who have to brave the indignity of riding in public service vehicles every waking day of their life.

When a hardworking father, mother or student leaves their home in the morning for work or school, there can be no guarantee that they will return home, well and alive.

Matatus break every rule in the book – overtaking at blind spots; overlapping even in the cover of darkness with their headlights off; dropping and picking passengers in the middle of the road and driving at speeds that would make the fastest rally driver jealous.

What is very interesting is that the people who are supposed to enforce traffic rules often look the other way as the young men who operate the death traps do their thing.

It may be a case of indifference due to their own difficult circumstances or maybe they are overwhelmed by the sheer indiscipline on the road.

Whatever it is, the fact is that the country cannot continue this way for very long. Sanity must prevail. Families are losing their breadwinners in accidents that could have been prevented.

Others are slapped with huge hospital bills after suffering injuries that keep them off work for months. The country is losing its best to recklessness and drunkenness.

This has to stop. But it is not just the physical injuries and deaths. Riding in matatus can drain whatever little energy is left in people. Employees get to work showing symptoms of stress.

Parents get home too exhausted to spend time with their children. It affects their mental and physical health which in turn lowers productivity at home and at work.

Here is perhaps the easiest, least dangerous way out of this quagmire. Any of the technology geeks in the country or elsewhere can create an app for use by the millions of people who use matatus across the country every day.

Commuters can use the app to rate matatus on their own route according to discipline, customer care, cleanliness, timeliness, safety record and fares charged.

This way, passengers will shun the ill driven matatus and embrace those which treat them with respect. The badly behaved ones will be forced to reform in order to survive in the business.

Clean and simple: No chaos, no strikes, no Police or National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) involvement; just the public deciding their own destiny from the comfort of their phones.