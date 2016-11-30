The building blocks Kenya needs to develop a viable, vibrant commodity exchange

Opinion and Analysis

The basic tenets of a commodity exchange is that it should be a market place which is organised, meaning that it must have rules and regulations like we see at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the Coffee Auction and the other commodity exchanges we know in the global marketplace.

It is also a good starting point for a commodity exchange.

But due to rapid advancement in technology, it is archaic to keep believing that a commodity sector needs to be fairly well organised in order to make a commodity exchange feasible; for example well developed infrastructure, proper standardisation, good grading systems, and a supportive legal and regulatory environment.

The need for them was borne out of economic history: indeed the first organised futures exchange, the Chicago Board of Trade was to a large extent the response to the difficulties that farmers had in finding buyers for their grain.

Recent experience in introducing new contracts and exchanges in developed and developing countries confirms that while an exchange cannot function in a complete anarchy, they can do very well in a developing market place, and in effect help physical market place to develop.

The key to a successful contract is that it attracts producers, processors, traders and others by enabling them to become more efficient; they have to see clear benefits.

As long as the benefits exceed the costs of using the exchange, such users should be interested in participating in the commodity exchange.

The Internet has had a major impact on this equation by strongly reducing not only the set-up costs of an exchange, but also the costs of use.

A commodity exchange nowadays can be a relatively light mechanism, which does not need an enormous volume in order to be profitable and cheap to use.

That is why when we automated the Nairobi Coffee Auction in 1997, the stage was set to convert it into a full-fledged exchange which would interface with the traders and the farmers through the Internet.

But that never happened as the exchange was interfered with by the then Government of the day, giving rise to the coffee chaos that is prevalent today.

A properly structured exchange that uses the Internet as its backbone can thus be set up relatively easily, and can be allowed to grow organically from a relatively low base without endangering its financial viability.

However, the foregoing notwithstanding, the following conditions should be fulfilled before the formation of an exchange: A grading system for the commodities to be traded at the exchange; a common banking infrastructure; performance guarantees from banks and governments assuring that the commodity that has been transacted can move easily from the sellers to the buyers (for example no state restrictions); If trading with external parties, there has to be freedom to transfer funds between countries as required without any hindrances; existence of independent warehouses (silos) where the commodities would be stored; a legal and regulatory framework that would facilitate the usage of warehouse receipts (silo certificates) depicting ownership to the goods in the warehouses.

Other conditions are the legal and regulatory framework, the use of electronic warehouse receipts (Electronic Silo Certificates); sufficient product— at least each product available for trading must be produced in quantities in the region of 250,000 to 500,000 metric tonnes depending on the economic environment of the country in which the exchange will be located.