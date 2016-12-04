The critical role mentorship plays in education

Opinion and Analysis

On November 30, students at University of Nairobi’s School of Law, organised a unique and memorable event.

The occasion, organised under the auspices of Students Association for Legal Aid and Research was to honour the late Prof Onesmus Mutungi, who had passed on slightly over a month earlier.

During the event, attended by staff and students, the family of the late Prof Mutungi, judges and presided over by Chief Justice David Maraga, the life of the departed don was traced and memorable aspects of his life highlighted.

Prof Mutungi achieved several firsts. He was an accomplished academic and astute administrator. He was the first Kenyan to achieve a doctorate in law, something that until a few years ago, was a preserve of very few lawyers in the country. He was also the first dean of the premier law school in the country at the University of Nairobi.

In the discussions, one issue that stood out for me was mentorship and the influence that academics have in shaping the growth of young people in the country.

Many people may have eulogised the late Prof Mutungi. For me, the vent by the students stood out in that it helped demonstrate the impact that he had in the lives of his students.

Those students ranged from Chief Justice Maraga, Justice Martha Koome of the Court of Appeal to current students. Their reflection on him bore similar themes.

First is the belief that in life not all of us have to be at the top. In any case, however, good we all are, some positions can only be for one person at a time. However, all of us have the capacity to succeed in life.

Mrs Mutungi captured this approach by Prof Mutungi by pointing out that he never expected every student to get an A grade. What he required was for everyone to get the best grade they could honestly achieve through hard work.

The lesson from this is that success is not about the best grades only. It is more about dedication and focus. With these, even those whose grades are not good enough can and will succeed.

The second lesson is that of inspiring the next generation. Discussing the life of the late professor one got the distinct impression that he enjoyed socialising with, mentoring and encouraging law students. He held dear the belief that teaching was not just about transferring academic information, but about addressing the soft skills that one needed so as to succeed in life.

This explained why he took his discussions with students seriously, enjoyed every minute he spent with them both in class and out of class. Sitting one day after this event in a function to develop a strategic plan for a school on whose board I serve, we got involved in a discussion on the role of the school. Most of the participants were clear that our priority should be academic excellence.

The debate reminded me of Prof Mutungi’s life. We eventually resolved to include mentorship as a core part of the objectives that the school would pursue.

If we intend to have a holistic education, we must move beyond just class teachings to inculcate aspects that mould one into a total human being. This is what holistic education is about.