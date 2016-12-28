The journey to today’s digitised life has been rapid

Opinion and Analysis

There has lately been great talk in Kenya pitting the digital against the analogue paradigms. Dot-com is also a common term in local speak, which is often used out of context.

While both the digital and dot-com concepts originated at around the same time in the 1990s, they refer to different things.

Although the Internet had been invented much earlier, it became publicly available in the 1990s. The Internet came in to create a computer network infrastructure that spans the entire world.

The World Wide Web (WWW) runs on this Internet infrastructure. The content of the WWW is hosted on the Internet. The Internet is also the infrastructure used to access the countless resources on the WWW.

The arrival of the Internet in the 1990s brought with it the so called dot-com concept. This concept referred to the many business initiatives that were loosely referred to as dot-coms because those businesses were not conducted in physical brick-and-mortar premises, but on dot-com domains hosted on the WWW.

The dot-com hype started in 1995, rose to a pick and then started facing a decline in 2001.

After the dot-com hype, a new concept known as Web 2.0 entered the scene. Web 2.0 did not refer to a new version of the WWW in terms of technical specification. Web 2.0 was used in reference to the way web pages are designed and used.

For example, with Web 2.0, there was a shift from having personal web sites to blogging, shift from publishing content to participation as is characterised on social media platforms today, etc.

Diverse

Web 2.0, is also characterised by greater interactivity of users, more collaboration by users and more pervasive social connectivity by users from different locations globally, who access the same WWW content using a diverse array of end-user computing devices.

As Web 2.0 was picking up in the late 2000s, the personal computer (PC) electronics front was growing rapidly. Traditionally, there were four categories of personal computers, (so called because they are designed to be used by only one person at a time).

The first among the four categories is the desktop PC that has a large system unit, a separate visual monitor and a detached keyboard and mouse.

This is a cumbersome design for a PC, which makes them usable only from a desktop as they are clearly not portable.

As the size decreases, the portable PCs enter the scene. The largest among the portable PCs is the laptop PC followed by the notebook PC. The laptop PC as its name implies, was envisaged to be operated from the user’s lap, and so is the notebook PC.