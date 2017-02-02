EDITORIAL: Tighten public purse strings

Opinion and Analysis

That the Kenyan taxpayer is losing billions of shillings to corrupt public officials at the national and county levels is the clearest indication that the checks and balances provided for in the Constitution are not working optimally.

At the national level, a compromised parliament has abdicated its role of keeping the Executive in check – letting suspect budget allocations to pass through and allowing the executive to continue meddling in the spending of funds that have been allocated to the various entities.

This is how the National Assembly, for instance, let pass billions of shillings that were two years ago allocated to the Ministry of Devolution and Planning, giving the country yet another mega financial scandal at the National Youth Service.

The situation is even worse at the county level where governors are routinely flouting public finance management regulations, leading to the theft or wastage of billions of shillings without any worries that the county assemblies might give them trouble.

The modus operandi at the county level is that the governors, who head the executive arms of state at that level, are constantly dishing out favours to the Members of County Assemblies, effectively rendering their supervisory role useless.