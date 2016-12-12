Time for Africa to build capacity for resource mobilization

Opinion and Analysis

Kenya hosted the second high-level meeting (HLM2) of the Global Partnership for Effective Development Co-operation (GPEDC) from November 28 to December 1.

Created in 2011, GPEDC is about global partnerships, using what are now known as the “Busan principles” of “ownership, results, inclusiveness, transparency and accountability” for the delivery of tangible outcomes for development agendas and specifically in implementing and monitoring the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The United Nations estimates $3 trillion will be required globally to implement SDGs, most of which will be directed to least developed economies.

The call for action for the African continent to domestically mobilize resources to finance the SDGs will require innovative global partnerships that will be at the forefront of building developing countries’ tax systems, strengthening the capacity of institutions to absorb and prudently utilize these resources as well collaborative efforts to curb Illicit Financial Flows (IFF) from the continent.

Whereas the SDGs were adopted in 2015, following expiry of the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), their implementation in many developing countries in Africa is likely to be impeded by financial resources.

Analysts opine that Africa missed many of the MDG targets due to lack of resources, arguing that the continent focused on funding from overseas donors, which meant priority targets were missed as the continent met donor agendas.

Since the global financial crisis, figures indicate that overseas development assistance (ODA) and other external flows to Africa are projected to decline further and the continent cannot rely on them to meet its development goals.

According to the 2015 Africa Capacity Report (ACR), in the last decade, despite having significant resource gaps in meeting development agendas, Africa domestically mobilized revenues have been increasing and remain larger than external financial flows.

Africa’s tax revenues increased by 413 per cent from $123 billion in 2002 to $500 billion in 2013 while remittances to the continent amounted to $64 million in 2014, which surpassed ODA in the same period.

Despite these amounts, many African countries remain economically poor, are laggards in many of the Human Development Index indicators and are perennially beset with significant challenges in meeting their development objectives, including SDGs.

These challenges are as a result of a myriad of reasons but chief among them is the continent’s inability to adequately mobilize domestic resources.

The ACR 2015 report showed that 92 per cent of African countries gave tax exemptions to investors, which were found to have significantly contributed to resource leakages and hampered resource mobilization in the continent.

While global partnerships will require developed countries to assist the less developing ones in building robust tax systems, the task ahead for African countries to optimize their domestic resources seems laborious.